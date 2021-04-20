Digiwage Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $105,008.15 and $18.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.