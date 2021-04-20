DigixDAO Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $45.64 million and approximately $361,581.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $450.22 or 0.00793680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00055572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00093515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.46 or 0.00647781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00050068 BTC.

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

