Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.07 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $1,209.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003116 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003224 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.91 or 0.00372162 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 189.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

