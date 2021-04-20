Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.80% of Douglas Dynamics worth $46,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 39.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLOW opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

