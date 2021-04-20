Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.83% of First Bancorp worth $46,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

