Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.56 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Stericycle worth $46,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,443,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

