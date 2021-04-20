Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.26% of Aegion worth $48,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aegion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aegion by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aegion by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEGN opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Aegion Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

