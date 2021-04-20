Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,932.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,932 ($38.31) and last traded at GBX 2,852 ($37.26), with a volume of 21190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,854 ($37.29).

Several analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,549.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,327.85. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 65.62.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.