Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,932.00

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,932 ($38.31) and last traded at GBX 2,852 ($37.26), with a volume of 21190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,854 ($37.29).

Several analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,549.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,327.85. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 65.62.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.