Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DFS stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.80. 1,707,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

