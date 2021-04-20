discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 806 ($10.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £721.02 million and a P/E ratio of 60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 688.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 660.55.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

