Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Trading Down 0.8%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 217,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17,333% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Discovery to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Discovery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

