DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.