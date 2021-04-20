Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Trading 21.9% Higher

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)’s share price traded up 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 3,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

About Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de AlimentaciÃ³n, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a network of approximately 3,725 proprietary stores and 2,901 franchised stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, MinipreÃ§o, and DIA&go.

