district0x (DNT) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. district0x has a total market cap of $202.85 million and $216.68 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One district0x coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00066851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00646324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.58 or 0.06435591 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

