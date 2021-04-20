DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.45 and last traded at $51.52. 1,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 129,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $814.60 million, a P/E ratio of -145.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DMC Global by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in DMC Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

