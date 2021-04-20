Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €42.15 ($49.59) and last traded at €42.15 ($49.59). 2,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($49.41).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

