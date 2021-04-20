DMScript (DMST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.27 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and $1.63 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00280196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.60 or 0.00991822 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00651561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,539.38 or 0.99683975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.