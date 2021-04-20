DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,775 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $317.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $128.87 and a 1-year high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.