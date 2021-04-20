DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,881 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

