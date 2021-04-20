DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 32,396 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HP were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

