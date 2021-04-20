DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,687 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Align Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Shares of ALGN opened at $603.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.67 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

