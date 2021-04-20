DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 830 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $621.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $586.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

