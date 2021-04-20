DnB Asset Management AS Acquires New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Quanta Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

