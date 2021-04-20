DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $79,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $215.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 128.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

