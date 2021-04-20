DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $194.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

