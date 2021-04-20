DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

NYSE PPG opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $172.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

