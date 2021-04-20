DnB Asset Management AS Buys 23,952 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

