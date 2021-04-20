DnB Asset Management AS Buys 7,718 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $135.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

