DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,684 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Dell Technologies to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

