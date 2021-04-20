DnB Asset Management AS Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,033 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

