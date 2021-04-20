DnB Asset Management AS Has $12.16 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

NYSE EW opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

