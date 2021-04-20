DnB Asset Management AS Has $12.24 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.33 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

