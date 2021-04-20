DnB Asset Management AS Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Snap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,047 shares of company stock worth $11,121,872.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

