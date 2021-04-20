DnB Asset Management AS Has $8.26 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE F opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

