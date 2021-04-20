DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $104.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

