DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595,421 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.35% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,082 shares of company stock worth $414,001. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

