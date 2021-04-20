DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 29,321 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

