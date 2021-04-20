DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 53,849 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of KHC opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

