DnB Asset Management AS Sells 6,443 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.19% of MSA Safety worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,633,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

