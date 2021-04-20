Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Hits $60.45 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Dock has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $60.45 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020568 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00056053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00645467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 852,894,035 coins and its circulating supply is 661,169,680 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

