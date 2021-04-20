Doctors Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.70 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $117.45 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

