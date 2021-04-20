DODO Price Tops $3.70 (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00006678 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $408.59 million and $79.98 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00094145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.90 or 0.00643104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

