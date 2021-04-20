Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 270.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 270.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $43.66 billion and $28.64 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.00470007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002366 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,265,966,024 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

