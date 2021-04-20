DOGEFI Price Reaches $12.76 on Major Exchanges (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 146% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DOGEFI has traded up 4,737.8% against the dollar. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.76 or 0.00022821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,638.66 or 0.99504797 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.00890127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.57 or 0.00630535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

