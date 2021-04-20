Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.03

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.03 and last traded at C$57.94, with a volume of 237177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 over the last 90 days.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

