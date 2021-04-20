Dominick Colangelo Sells 40,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.41. 35,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,548. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,305,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

