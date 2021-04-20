Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3,937.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

