DomRaider (DRT) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DomRaider has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $3.37 million and $1,149.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00645467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

