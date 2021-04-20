Donu Reaches Market Capitalization of $137,857.34 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Donu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Donu has a market cap of $137,857.34 and $1.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donu has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00122885 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh . The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito . Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Donu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars.

