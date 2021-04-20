Donut (DONUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $455,572.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 49.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Donut has traded 93.7% higher against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $455,572.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00272301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.71 or 0.00963361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00652726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.89 or 0.99529145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

